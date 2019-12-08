Habitat for Humanity holds 10th annual Souper Sunday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Hundreds geared up for a soup war for a good cause in Region 8 on Sunday.
Habitat for Humanity held its 10th annual Souper Sunday fundraiser at the Red Wolf Convention Center.
19 restaurants donated different soups for participants to taste test with the winner receiving a trophy.
All ticket proceeds go towards future Habitat homes in the Jonesboro area.
Habitat for Humanity’s Executive Director Michael Sullivan said the community never fails to show support.
“Each year they come back year after year again. It’s like a family tradition for some of the families," Sullivan said.
Dozens also participated in a silent auction, where proceeds will benefit the non-profit organization.
