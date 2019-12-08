Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a minor league contract that calls for a $2 million salary in the major leagues and an invitation to big league spring training. Rosenthal could earn up to $2.25 million in bonuses while on the major league roster. Rosenthal struggled with the Tigers and Nationals last season but will try to regain his form under new Royals manager Mike Matheny, who was his skipper during Rosenthal's best years in St. Louis.