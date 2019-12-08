Jerry Johnson Jr. with 16 points off of the bench as A-State men beat Tulsa 66-63

“I thought we took the shots we needed to take to get good looks and we made some big ones obviously. Caleb (Fields) made a huge shot and I’m not sure his eyes were open. Christian (Willis) hit a floater and Jerry (Johnson) took good shots. What we did, was turn them over and when we did, we scored off of it. It was unbelievable how poised Caleb is out there. I don’t even know even know how to explain it. He’s just so mature and doesn’t get rattled. He puts guys in position and gets the guys the ball that need to get the ball.”