Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

PEDESTRIAN DEATH-COLUMBIA
Police: Student jogging across Columbia street hit, killed
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in Columbia say a 21-year-old University of Missouri student has died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross at city street. Police say in news release that Logan Warnecke was running across College Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a sport utility vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police say the 21-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt. Officials say no arrests have been made or charges brought in the case. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
FATAL HOME INVASION-CHARGE
Police: Man charged in Missouri home invasion death
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man has been charged with murder after authorities say an accomplice with him during a home invasion was fatally shot. The Kansas City Star reports that 39-year-old Richard Saettone, of Independence, stands charged with felony murder and second-degree burglary. Police say Saettone and 45-year-old Robert Shinneman went to an apartment in September to steal drugs and money when a resident shot and killed Shinneman. The resident told police he was watching television at the apartment when he heard what sounded like someone trying to break in and encountered a masked man with a gun. The resident fired one shot, killing Shinneman.
BC-MO-VETERANS HOME-WAGES
Missouri veterans home employees could see higher wages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Employees at Missouri's veterans home could see wages climb as turnover soars in the state. This comes as Gov. Mike Parson and legislators attempt to boost the pay for all state workers to stop high turnover rates and growing overtime costs. With a turnover rate of 80% , the Missouri Veterans Commission, which operates the state-run facilities, has asked lawmakers for $3 million in the next budget to pay for increases for more than 500 staffers. Most of the money would go toward pay increases for employees who provide direct care to residents, such as nursing assistants, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED-KANSAS CITY
Kansas City woman hit, killed while walking across street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman has died after being hit by a car while crossing a street. Police say 63-year-old Carrie Davis was walking across a street a block north of the Kansas City VA Medical Center when she was hit. She was taken to an area hospital, and police were notified Friday that she had died from her injuries. The driver, who remained at the scene of the crash, was questioned by police. No charges have been filed in the case.
MISSOURI FOOTBALL PRAYER
Missouri attorney general backs high school football prayer
CAMERON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican attorney general is defending a local high school football coach who is under fire for allegedly leading students in prayer. The Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint against the Cameron R-1 School District. The national association of atheists and agnostics claims that the coach violated the U.S. Constitution by leading students in prayer before and after games. Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the First Amendment protects students' right to pray.
FORMER POLICE CHIEF-PLEA
Ex-Columbia police chief pleads to lesser charge in DWI case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Columbia police chief Ken Burton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after originally being charged with driving while intoxicated. Burton's attorney on Friday entered a guilty plea for Burton to driving with excessive blood-alcohol content, a misdemeanor. A failure to yield charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement. Burton was ordered to pay a $500 fine. He was charged after being stopped near his home in May. He resigned in December 2018 after being placed on leave during a dispute over proposed changes at the police department.
MISSOURI TOWN-SINKHOLES
Flooding leaves small Missouri city with dozens of sinkholes
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dozens of sinkholes, some up to 12 feet deep, are dotting the landscape in the small southeastern Missouri city of Caruthersville, forcing road detours, swallowing portions of yards and leaving city leaders scrambling to make repairs. Months of flooding along the Mississippi River earlier this year is to blame for the problems in the city of 6,000 people. The nearly four dozen sinkholes have already caused an estimated $4.5 million in damage, and that could get worse. State and federal funds will pay for much of the damage, but city officials still must come up with hundreds of thousands of dollars.
MINIMUM WAGE-MISSOURI
Missouri minimum wage set to increase
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s minimum wage rate is set to go up again soon. The state minimum wage will increase to $9.45 an hour beginning Jan. 1. The current minimum wage is $8.60. The hike is part of a voter-approved plan to gradually raise the minimum wage. The 2018 plan calls for minimum wages to go up by 85 cents an hour every year until the rate hits $12 an hour in 2023.