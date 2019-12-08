Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dozens of sinkholes, some up to 12 feet deep, are dotting the landscape in the small southeastern Missouri city of Caruthersville, forcing road detours, swallowing portions of yards and leaving city leaders scrambling to make repairs. Months of flooding along the Mississippi River earlier this year is to blame for the problems in the city of 6,000 people. The nearly four dozen sinkholes have already caused an estimated $4.5 million in damage, and that could get worse. State and federal funds will pay for much of the damage, but city officials still must come up with hundreds of thousands of dollars.