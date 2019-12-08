North Little Rock holds off Jonesboro to win Hurricane Classic title

Charging Wildcats beat Jonesboro 59-53 in Hurricane Classic title game (Source: SOURCE: KAIT)
By Matthew Schwartz | December 7, 2019 at 10:03 PM CST - Updated December 7 at 10:53 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday wrapped up a three day period full of high school hoops at Don Riggs Memorial Gymnasium on the Jonesboro High School campus.

North Little Rock defeated Jonesboro 59-53 to claim the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic championship.

Other Saturday contests from the tournament include:

Izard County 62- Brookland 32

Russellville 81- Har-Ber 77

Cabot 56- Nettleton 40

All Tournament Team:

Jonesboro: Amarian Wilson & Jessie Washington

Nettleton: Devares Whittaker

Brookland: Drew Thompson:

Izard County: Justus Cooper

North Little Rock: DJ Smith,Otis Jordan,Spencer Sims

Cabot: Jacob Hudson

Russellville: Taelon Peter

Har-Ber: Lawson Jenkins

