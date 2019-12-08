North Little Rock holds off Jonesboro to win Hurricane Classic title

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday wrapped up a three day period full of high school hoops at Don Riggs Memorial Gymnasium on the Jonesboro High School campus.
North Little Rock defeated Jonesboro 59-53 to claim the Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic championship.
Other Saturday contests from the tournament include:
Izard County 62- Brookland 32
Russellville 81- Har-Ber 77
Cabot 56- Nettleton 40
All Tournament Team:
Jonesboro: Amarian Wilson & Jessie Washington
Nettleton: Devares Whittaker
Brookland: Drew Thompson:
Izard County: Justus Cooper
North Little Rock: DJ Smith,Otis Jordan,Spencer Sims
Cabot: Jacob Hudson
Russellville: Taelon Peter
Har-Ber: Lawson Jenkins
