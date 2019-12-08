Project Warm holds coat drive in Downtown Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A local organization fighting against the cold this winter season held its 2nd annual coat drive.
Dozens of people gathered for a free cup of coffee, muffins, and live music entertainment at the Parsonage in Downtown Jonesboro Sunday while donating coats to Project Warm.
The project organizer says after volunteering at the HUB, she felt the need to step up and make a difference in the community.
“I didn’t realize the need we had in our community. Not just for people without homes, but maybe people without heat," organizer Bethany Davis said. "People that have trouble this time of year.”
Participants also wrote notes to place inside the jackets to warm people’s hearts when it’s time to hand them out.
Coats will be distributed next week. If you missed Sunday’s event and would like to donate, click here for more information.
