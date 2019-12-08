Searcy wins 6A state championship

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Saturday Searcy made their first state championship football appearance since 1984 when they took on Benton at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
The Lions were able to hold off a late Panthers rally to win 28-27.
Searcy jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and held a 21-7 advantage at halftime.
Fourth quarter Benton scored 13 unanswered and went for two in attempts to win the game, but were unsuccessful.
Searcy wins their first state championship since 1933.
