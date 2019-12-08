Mike Norvell leaves Memphis for head coaching position at Florida State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mike Norvell has left Memphis to take the head coaching position at Florida State University.
The University of Memphis confirmed Norvell’s departure Sunday morning in a news release.
FSU is holding an introductory news conference for Norvell at 11 a.m.
Norvell, who who was hired by the UofM in 2015, spoke with his Tigers players early Sunday morning fresh off their thrilling win against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the American Athletic Conference Championship Saturday.
UofM Athletics Director Laird Veatch is holding a news conference Sunday at 3 p.m. with details about the search for a new coach.
