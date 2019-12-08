Viola girls & Westside boys take home Williams Baptist Tournament titles

Press Release from Williams Baptist University
Walnut Ridge, Ark. - The Viola High School girls beat Marmaduke High School 46-44, while Westside High School’s boys were victorious over Hillcrest High School 57-49 to win the 61st edition of the Williams Baptist University High School Tournament. The games were played at WBU’s Southerland-Mabee Center on Saturday afternoon.
Girls:
Viola was victorious for the second time in the history at the tournament. They edged Marmaduke by two points in the final after strong performances from Sami McCandlis and Lindsey Browning. McCandlis put up 14 points while Browning scored 13.
Meanwhile, A.J. McCandlis scored nine points, while Braidlyn Fierce scored six and Keyaira Moore chipped in with four for the Lady Longhorns.
Angel Johnson scored a game-high 17 points for Marmaduke followed by Reesa Hampton, who scored 14. Heidi Robinson chipped in with nine points, while Karlie Gilliam’s three and Zoe Massey’s one point rounded out the scoring. It was a runner-up finish for the Lady Greyhounds.
Viola had reached the finals as a three seed after knocking off Corning in the quarterfinals and second-seeded Tuckerman in the semifinals. They completed the championship by beating the top-seeded Lady Greyhounds.
After the game, the tournament released its All-Tournament Teams, as selected by a vote of tournament coaches. This years team consisted of:
Bailey Augustine - Walnut Ridge
Raigan Head - Tuckerman
Katie Clifton - Corning
Chloe Marshall - Sloan-Hendrix
Kenadi Gardner - Tuckerman
Diamond Kimble - Pocahontas
A.J. McCandlis - Viola
Keyaira Moore- Viola
Sami McCandlis - Viola
Reese Hampton - Marmaduke
Angel Johnson - Marmaduke
Heidi Robinson - Marmaduke
Tuckerman High School won the sportsmanship award.
Boys:
For the second time in its history, Westside High School won the WBU Tournament Championship on the boys’ side. The Warriors came in as the top seed and backed up their high ranking by knocking off Marmaduke in the quarterfinals by 28 points followed by a one-point victory over Viola in the semifinals. They dispatched third-seeded Hillcrest High in the championship by an eight-point margin.
In the final, Riley Jenkins continued his impressive scoring streak. He scored 17 points to bring his total for the tournament to 99 points. Following him in the championship was Kessler Mack with 16 and Adnois Thomas with 10.
Meanwhile, Isaiah Nortier scored eight and Kirk Busch chipped in with six.
The Screamin’ Eagles were led by Colton Rose’s 21 points. He was followed by Caleb James with 15, Clint Nunnally with seven, Trevor Nunally with four and Bryan Doyle with two.
On the boys’ side, the All-Tournament team looked like this:
Gage Harris - Viola
Nash Gill - Walnut Ridge
Blaine Marberry - Viola
Jaden Hollister - Walnut Ridge
Austin McCoy - Marmaduke
Kyle Kaczmarski - Pocahontas
Ty Flippo - Walnut Ridge
Ben Keton - Tuckerman
Colton Rose - Hillcrest
Caleb James - Hillcrest
Kessler Mack - Westside
Riley Felkins - Westside
Sloan-Hendrix High School won the sportsmanship award for the tournament.
