Canadian firm announces mass timber plant in Arkansas

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) - A Canadian-based mass timber manufacturer that Walmart has invested in is spending $90 million to open a plant in Arkansas.
It will be the company’s first plant in the United States. Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation announced Monday it will purchase, retrofit and equip a former steel plant in Conway and create 130 new jobs at the facility.
The plant is set to open in mid-2021 and will source softwood lumber from Arkansas-grown southern pine trees.
The first customer of the facility will be Walmart, which is building a new home office in Bentonville.
