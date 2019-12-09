Candlelight vigil held for parents of deceased children in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A local organization held a candlelight vigil in Jonesboro for those who have lost a child too soon.
The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candlelighting Service met at the Jonesboro Public Library Sunday evening to light a candle in memory of people’s loved ones.
Barry Weyer, public relations group organizer, said the organization is always accepting new participants to get the healing process they need.
“We’d love to have you meet with us. You don’t have to talk, you don’t have to share. But if you just want to sit and listen, and maybe you can get some ideas of how you can go through stuff. That’s what we’re here for," Weyer said.
If interested in participating in future sessions, the group meets every third Tuesday at Temple Baptist in Jonesboro at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.