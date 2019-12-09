FedEx works to pump out packages during online holiday shopping influx

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Monday is expected to be one of the busiest days for Memphis-based shipping giant FedEx, as billions of dollars come from online sales.
In fact, FedEx expects to move twice its regular volume of packages today and next Monday. That’s because of online shoppers hitting the internet on the weekends leading up to Christmas.
We’re in the middle of the holiday shopping season and online sales are bringing in big bucks along with a lot of packages for shipping companies like FedEx. Millions of packages’ journeys will include the sorting facility in Cordova.
A lot of packages will eventually be returned. FedEx expects about 62 percent of online shoppers to return something. So, even after the presents are open, FedEx will have millions of more packages to sort and move back to online retailers.
After Cyber Monday alone, FedEx moved about 33 million packages.
Black Friday broke a record for online sales with more than $7 billion generated from people skipping the lines and heading online.
Then on Cyber Monday about $9 billion were spent online.
