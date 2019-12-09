Heartland church displays 600+ nativity scenes

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau is displaying hundreds of nativity scenes from around the world.
There are exactly 605 nativity scenes set up throughout several rooms in the church.
'Nativities from Around the World’ event chairman Claudia Mueller said each of these nativity scenes has a unique story.
"You can feel the culture, you can feel the materials, and you can almost feel the people that made them," Mueller said. "They take what they have, from bottle caps to newspaper to fine ivory and they do a celebration of the saviors birth. It's neat."
Mueller said these nativity scenes are a great way to give the community a unique and memorable moment they can experience with the whole family.
“I think it gives the whole idea of the Christmas season and the true meaning of the Christmas season a real world-wide value,” Mueller said. “It’s a story that is so important that it doesn’t change throughout the whole world. Everybody acknowledges the same thing.”
All the items were donated from people around the area; including, Jon Baker who brought many that he has collected over past decades.
Mueller said they also invite anyone throughout the community to showcase their nativity scene as well for next year’s event.
