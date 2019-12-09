Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — LSU will play Oklahoma and Ohio State will face defending national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff. The pairings for the national semifinals were released Sunday. SEC champion LSU is the top seed. The Tigers will head to Atlanta to face the Big 12 champion Sooners in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28. That same day, Big Ten champion Ohio State will play ACC and defending national champion Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl in suburban Phoenix. The national championship is set for Jan. 13 in New Orleans.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Dennis Schroder had 21 points off the bench and Chris Paul added another 20, and the Oklahoma City Thunder held off the Portland Trail Blazers 108-96 on Sunday night. The Thunder, who led by as many as 18 points in the first half, have won four of their last five games, the team's best stretch of the season. Damian Lillard had 26 points for the Blazers, who have lost three of their last four games. After trailing 55-47 at the break, the Blazers closed the gap in the third quarter and the Thunder held just an 82-78 advantage going into the final period. But Danilo Gallinari's 3-pointer put Oklahoma City up 95-87 with 4:14 left and Moda Center fans started streaming to the exits.
ATLANTA (AP) — The Peach Bowl semifinal game will match the team that vanquished Alabama vs. the quarterback who left the Crimson Tide. The College Football Playoff selection committee announced the pairings Sunday, with the only drama surrounding which team would be the top seed: LSU or Ohio State. The Tigers got the nod after its impressive 37-10 victory over Georgia in the Southeastern Conference championship game. Now, after beating the Bulldogs in Atlanta, LSU will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Tigers will face Jalen Hurts and the Sooners, who claimed the fourth seed afger winning the Big 12 championship..
UNDATED (AP) — Arkansas has hired Georgia assistant Sam Pittman as its head coach, giving the longtime offensive line coach his first chance to lead a college program. Pittman, an Oklahoma native, has been coaching at the FBS level since 1994. He has been in the Southeastern Conference, including a three-year stint at Arkansas, since 2012. He has spent the last four years at Georgia working for Kirby Smart. Arkansas is coming off a 2-10 season that led to the firing of coach Chad Morris after less than two seasons.