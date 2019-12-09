Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bashaud Breeland knocked away Tom Brady's fourth-down pass to Julian Edelman in the end zone and the Kansas City Chiefs survived a series of mistakes and questionable calls by the officials to hold off the New England Patriots 23-16. Combined with Oakland's loss to Tennessee the Chiefs clinched the AFC West title. The loss ends the Patriots' 21-game home win streak in the regular season and playoffs, was tied for the longest in team history. It was the third-longest string in NFL history.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Revolutionary players' union leader Marvin Miller was elected to baseball's Hall of Fame along with former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ted Simmons. Miller empowered players to negotiate multimillion-dollar contracts and to play for teams of their own choosing. Miller died at age 95 in 2012. He led the Major League Baseball Players Association from 1966-82. He helped players gain the right to free agency after six seasons of big league service, to salary arbitration and to grievance arbitration. He led the union through five work stoppages and was an adviser during three more after he retired.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ted Simmons can thank WAR, on-base percentage and other modern measures of baseball players for helping him reach the Hall of Fame 31 years after he retired. The eight-time All-Star catcher was elected to the Hall of Fame by a veterans committee after falling one vote short two years ago. Simmons received 13 of 16 votes when the modern era committee gathered ahead of the winter meetings. Also elected was former players union chief Marvin Miller. Simmons was primarily a catcher in a 21-year big league career spent with St. Louis, Milwaukee and Atlanta.
UNDATED (AP) — In case you missed it in Week 14 of the NFL regular season: Jimmy Garoppolo turned in a confidence-building, career-burnishing performance to help the San Francisco 49ers come back to edge Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints 48-46 in a thrill-a-minute game. And Jimmy G. seems to be heating up just as Tom Terrific appears to be slowing down. Another top topic after Sunday's games was the way Tom Brady and the rest of New England's offense looked in a 23-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots were hurt by three bad officiating calls.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri has reached an agreement with Eliah Drinkwitz to take over the Tigers' once-proud football program, a person familiar with the hiring tells The Associated Press. The 36-year-old Drinkwitz will become the second-youngest Power Five coach behind Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley. He will replace Barry Odom. He has only one season of head coaching experience, this past season at Appalachian State. His team went 12-1 and won the Sun Belt title. The Mountaineers will play UAB in the New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 21.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — No. 16 Seton Hall lost much more than a game in Ames, as starter Sandro Mamukelashvili broke his right wrist in the first half of a loss at Iowa State.Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points, George Conditt had a season-high 17 off the bench and the Cyclones knocked off 16th-ranked Seton Hall 76-66 on Sunday for its second straight victory.Rasir Bolton scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to help the Cyclones avenge an 84-76 loss on Nov. 29 to the Pirates (6-3) in the Bahamas.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The University of Iowa says its former athletic director Bump Elliott has died. He was 94. Elliott was a star halfback at Michigan who won the Big Ten’s MVP award in 1947. Elliott became Michigan’s coach in 1959 and led the Wolverines for 10 seasons, a tenure that included a Rose Bowl win in 1964. Elliott, who was the Hawkeyes' athletic director from 1970-1991, was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 1989.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Tyson Etienne scored 19 points and had four assists to help lead Wichita State to an 80-61 victory over Oklahoma State. Erik Stevenson had 13 points and six rebounds, while Jaime Echenique also scored 13 points for Wichita State. Jamarius Burton contributed seven points, eight rebounds and 11 assists.