Jonesboro police investigating homicide

Jonesboro police investigating homicide
Jonesboro police are investigating a Sunday homicide that occurred in the 5000-block of Brac Pl. (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 8, 2019 at 9:23 PM CST - Updated December 8 at 9:42 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are currently investigating a homicide, according to the department's Facebook page.

According to a post, the homicide occurred in the 5000-block of Brac Pl.

Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 5000 block of Brac Place. Officers were contacted...

Posted by Jonesboro Police Department on Sunday, December 8, 2019

According to JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers were contacted over a welfare check around 12 p.m. Sunday and were unable to make contact with the homeowner.

Police were reportedly contacted again around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when friends and family couldn’t reach the victim.

Officers forced their way into the home and found the victim dead, with the coroner declaring it a homicide.

Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.