Jonesboro police investigating homicide

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Jonesboro police are currently investigating a homicide, according to the department's Facebook page.
According to a post, the homicide occurred in the 5000-block of Brac Pl.
According to JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith, officers were contacted over a welfare check around 12 p.m. Sunday and were unable to make contact with the homeowner.
Police were reportedly contacted again around 6:45 p.m. Sunday when friends and family couldn’t reach the victim.
Officers forced their way into the home and found the victim dead, with the coroner declaring it a homicide.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.