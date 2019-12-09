Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LOBBYIST DONATIONS-LAWMAKERS
Kansas lawmakers seeking federal offices free to raise money
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers who are running for federal office are free to accept campaign contributions from lobbyists despite a state rule limiting such contributions during the legislative session. The state limit doesn't apply to federal elections. So state Senate President Susan Wagle, Sen. Barbara Bollier and state Rep. Troy Waymaster are all free to raise money for their Congressional campaigns. Wagle, a Republican, and Bollier, a Democrat, are both running for U.S. Senate. Waymaster is a Republican running for Congress, Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, said the lawmakers running for federal office should voluntarily refrain from raising lobbyist cash during the session.
INMATE DEATH
Kansas inmate in prison since 1994 has died in custody
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A 44-year-old man who has been in prison for murder since 1994 was found dead Saturday inside the Lansing Correctional Facility. The Kansas Department of Corrections said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Joshua Kaiser. Kaiser was paroled last year for a 1993 carjacking and killing in Topeka, but was still serving a sentence for another crime. He was expected to be released in 2021. Kaiser and another man robbed 33-year-old Tim Riley of his car, forced him into the trunk at gunpoint. They then drove him to another area, where he was fatally shot,
SHERIFF'S DEPUTY ARRESTED
Kansas sheriff's deputy accused of stalking co-worker
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy has been arrested after being accused of stalking a co-worker. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Shawn McGonnigil was arrested Friday and has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for about six years. The release did not offer details about who McGonnigil is accused of stalking or how he reportedly did so. The sheriff’s office says its Professional Standards Unit is also investigating the allegations against McGonnigil. A phone number for McGonnigil could not be found Saturday.
WICHITA SHOOTING DEATH-ARREST
Wichita police arrest man in Tuesday shooting death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say they've arrested a man suspected in the fatal shooting death of another man earlier this week. Police say 25-year-old Chevy Jones, of Wichita, was arrested Friday evening in the Tuesday death of 31-year-old Robert Junior, also of Wichita. Police say Jones was arrested after a brief dust-up when officers spotted him in a car and tried to stop him. Police say Jones instead rammed his car into a police cruiser, causing minor injuries to a police lieutenant. Police say Jones then fled on foot. He was arrested a short time later, and police say he was carrying a handgun.
BC-KS-TAX OVERHAUL-KANSAS
Democratic governor, GOP lawmakers keep clashing over taxes
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican legislators are headed toward another confrontation over tax cuts. The GOP isn't giving up on reducing income taxes and Kelly has other priorities. Top GOP lawmakers plan to push next year for cuts for individuals and businesses that are paying more in state income taxes because of changes in federal tax laws in 2017. Kelly vetoed two bills to do that earlier this year. Kelly is wary of reducing income taxes even after a more optimistic state fiscal forecast last month. A tax-study council she appointed is focused on sales and property tax cuts.
KANSAS JUDGE-COMPLAINTS
Kansas judge accused of bigotry, profanities in courthouse
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A foul-mouthed Kansas judge accused of bigotry and racism is facing complaints that his conduct violates the central judicial canons of independence, integrity and impartiality. The Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct will next week consider whether Montgomery County Judge F. William Cullins performs his duties with sufficient competence and diligence that he can continue on the bench. One former clerk was so disgusted with his obscene outbursts at courthouse employees that he kept a “swear journal” that will be presented as evidence. According to the commission's pretrial order, Cullins acknowledges that he needs “a more effective management style."
ELECTION OFFICIAL-RESIGNATION
Elections chief resigns in Kansas county beset with problems
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The top elections official has resigned in a populous Kansas county plagued in two recent elections with delays in reporting results. The Kansas secretary of state's office announced Thursday that Johnson County Election Commissioner Ronnie Metsker stepped down, but Metsker didn't give a reason in his resignation letter. Metsker had been commissioner since February 2016 and was appointed by former Secretary of State Kris Kobach. Johnson County is the state's most populous county and saw delays in reporting election results in November 2016 and August 2018. But a spokeswoman for current Secretary of State Scott Schwab said those problems were not why Metsker resigned.
JUNCTION CITY-TWO DEAD
Deaths of 2 men from Junction City considered murder-suicide
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities say the deaths of two men from Junction City are being investigated as a murder-suicide. Geary County authorities say the bodies of 27-year-old Zachary Lima and 24-year-old Christopher Young were found late Thursday near Milford Lake Dam in Junction City. Geary County Sheriff's Deputy David Gilbert said investigators believe Lima forced his way into a home and took 24-year-old Christopher Young out of the house before the men's bodies were found. No further information was released.