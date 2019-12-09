Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CITY POLICE-MIRANDA RIGHTS
Kansas City police end written Miranda warning for suspects
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, no longer will give suspects a written warning of their right to remain silent. Public radio station KCUR-FM reports that police will instead verbally remind suspects of their rights as part of a push to fight violent crime. The Miranda warning also informs suspects of their right against self-incrimination and right to an attorney. Consultants had advised that written warnings could deter suspects from talking to police. Police reports say at least 134 people have been murdered in Kansas City so far this year, up from about 121 at this time last year.
AP-FATAL FIRE-SHOOTING
Woman found dead just before fatal fire at her former home
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a woman was found fatally wounded in an apartment parking lot shortly before a man's body was found after a fire at her former home in the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood. Officials said the two incidents were linked. Police found the woman's body around 12:45 a.m. Sunday after shots were reported fired at an apartment complex in Chesterfield, Missouri. About seven miles away, a house fire was reported at the woman's former residence. Chesterfield Police Lt. Christopher Connelly said there were domestic issues between the couple. The woman filed for divorce in August.
PEDESTRIAN DEATH-COLUMBIA
Police: Student jogging across Columbia street hit, killed
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Police in Columbia say a 21-year-old University of Missouri student has died after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross at city street. Police say in news release that Logan Warnecke was running across College Avenue around 7 p.m. Friday when he was hit by a sport utility vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police say the 21-year-old driver of the SUV was not hurt. Officials say no arrests have been made or charges brought in the case. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
FATAL HOME INVASION-CHARGE
Police: Man charged in Missouri home invasion death
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man has been charged with murder after authorities say an accomplice with him during a home invasion was fatally shot. The Kansas City Star reports that 39-year-old Richard Saettone, of Independence, stands charged with felony murder and second-degree burglary. Police say Saettone and 45-year-old Robert Shinneman went to an apartment in September to steal drugs and money when a resident shot and killed Shinneman. The resident told police he was watching television at the apartment when he heard what sounded like someone trying to break in and encountered a masked man with a gun. The resident fired one shot, killing Shinneman.
BC-MO-VETERANS HOME-WAGES
Missouri veterans home employees could see higher wages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Employees at Missouri's veterans home could see wages climb as turnover soars in the state. This comes as Gov. Mike Parson and legislators attempt to boost the pay for all state workers to stop high turnover rates and growing overtime costs. With a turnover rate of 80% , the Missouri Veterans Commission, which operates the state-run facilities, has asked lawmakers for $3 million in the next budget to pay for increases for more than 500 staffers. Most of the money would go toward pay increases for employees who provide direct care to residents, such as nursing assistants, the St. Louis Post Dispatch reported.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED-KANSAS CITY
Kansas City woman hit, killed while walking across street
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman has died after being hit by a car while crossing a street. Police say 63-year-old Carrie Davis was walking across a street a block north of the Kansas City VA Medical Center when she was hit. She was taken to an area hospital, and police were notified Friday that she had died from her injuries. The driver, who remained at the scene of the crash, was questioned by police. No charges have been filed in the case.
MISSOURI FOOTBALL PRAYER
Missouri attorney general backs high school football prayer
CAMERON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri's Republican attorney general is defending a local high school football coach who is under fire for allegedly leading students in prayer. The Freedom From Religion Foundation filed a complaint against the Cameron R-1 School District. The national association of atheists and agnostics claims that the coach violated the U.S. Constitution by leading students in prayer before and after games. Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the First Amendment protects students' right to pray.
FORMER POLICE CHIEF-PLEA
Ex-Columbia police chief pleads to lesser charge in DWI case
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Former Columbia police chief Ken Burton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after originally being charged with driving while intoxicated. Burton's attorney on Friday entered a guilty plea for Burton to driving with excessive blood-alcohol content, a misdemeanor. A failure to yield charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement. Burton was ordered to pay a $500 fine. He was charged after being stopped near his home in May. He resigned in December 2018 after being placed on leave during a dispute over proposed changes at the police department.