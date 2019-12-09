Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Expansion Act introduced to the Senate

“Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) are transforming care in many regions because they respond to the urgent needs of people in need of mental health and addiction treatment. We are grateful for the work of Senators Debbie Stabenow, Roy Blunt and many others who want to bring CCBHCs to more people in more states and communities through the Excellence in Mental Health and Addiction Treatment Act,” said Chuck Ingoglia, president and CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health. “We also thank Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley and Ranking Member Ron Wyden for recognizing the importance of CCBHCs and including extension and expansion of the program in their package.”