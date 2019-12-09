Sam Pittman introduced as Arkansas head football coach

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Monday afternoon began a new era for Arkansas football.
A press conference was held to introduce Sam Pittman as the 34th head coach in school history.
Pittman previously served as an assistant under Bret Bielema from 2013-2015. He comes back to Arkansas after serving the last four years at the University of Georgia.
The El Reno, Oklahoma native has over two decades over coaching experience, but this job marks his first head coaching opportunity.
The entire press conference comes courtesy of KATV.
