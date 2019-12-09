What you need to know Dec. 9

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
The rain chances will be low, but don’t be surprised to see light showers today.
Much colder air arrives on Tuesday and some data is suggesting that parts of Region 8 could briefly change to a wintry mix or snow.
It’s possible, so we are noting it in the forecast.
After Tuesday, we will be dry for several days, but chilly.
The sun is expected to shine by Wednesday.
News Headlines
5 dead, many more missing in an eruption of New Zealand volcano.
Jonesboro police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the 5000 block of Brac Place.
Candlelight vigil held for parents of deceased children in Jonesboro.
Arkansas State selected to play in Camellia Bowl.
Arkansas announces Sam Pittman as new head football coach.
World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.