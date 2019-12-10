Ag for Autism & Make A Wish team up to raise money at event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Ag for Autism teamed up to host a fundraising event over the weekend and the community stepped up to the plate.
The event raised $40,207 on Sat., Dec. 7, with several wish families attending the event.
Several kids also shined at the event, with one student performing on the keyboards and receiving a scholarship to continue his education at the collegiate level for music. Another child also preached a sermon during the event.
Another child also performed a gymnastics floor routine, and another sang for the audience as part of the festivities.
