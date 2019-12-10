Ag for Autism & Make A Wish team up to raise money at event

Ag for Autism and Make A Wish teamed up to raise money at an event over the weekend. (Source: Cliff Carter)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 9, 2019 at 11:03 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 11:03 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Ag for Autism teamed up to host a fundraising event over the weekend and the community stepped up to the plate.

The event raised $40,207 on Sat., Dec. 7, with several wish families attending the event.

Several kids also shined at the event, with one student performing on the keyboards and receiving a scholarship to continue his education at the collegiate level for music. Another child also preached a sermon during the event.

Another child also performed a gymnastics floor routine, and another sang for the audience as part of the festivities.

