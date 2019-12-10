Arkansas State WR Kirk Merritt accepts invite to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Red Wolf will play in the Rose Bowl in 2020.
Arkansas State WR Kirk Merritt accepted an invite Wednesday to the 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. Personnel from all 32 NFL teams will be in Pasadena, California to look for future pro talent.
Merritt shined the last two seasons with the Red Wolves. He earned Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year honors in 2018 and a spot on the All-Sun Belt 1st Team in 2019.
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl is January 18th, 2020. Kickoff is at 6:00pm Central Time on NFL Network.
