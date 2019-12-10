Bite Squad gobbles up local food delivery service

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Food delivery service Bite Squad announced Tuesday it had acquired its competition, Jonesboro2go.
The consolidation, according to a news release, means customers will have more than 70 restaurants to choose from, with more expected to be added in the coming weeks.
Jentry Kaiser, Bite Squad’s new market manager and former general manager for Jonesboro2go, said by combining resources they would be able to deliver a better service.
“Former Jonesboro2go users will see a huge upgrade in technology with the Bite Squad app,” Kaiser was quoted as saying.
