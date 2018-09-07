Colder Weather Looks to Stick Around

Overcast skies will become clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s by morning. We’ll be mainly sunny through Wednesday, but chilly with temperatures near 50 at their warmest in the afternoon. Rain chances sit at zero over the next few days despite a few waves of cloud cover. Temperatures rise to near 50 each day after cold starts through the weekend. Our next storm system moves through Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will rise through the day Sunday and be at their highest overnight into Monday. Temperatures look mainly above freezing for Sunday and Monday’s storm system, but we’ll have to watch for the possibility of snow/sleet mixing in at times. No issues anticipated at this time. Check back for forecast updates.