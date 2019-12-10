Dec. 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
A strong cold front moved through overnight, bringing much colder air to Region 8.
Some parts of the area will see a wintry mix; but, temperatures will be above freezing, so no road problems are expected.
Dry air comes in on Wednesday and we will stay cool for a few days.
News Headlines
Boosting some city employees’ pay will be on the agenda later today when the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee meets.
Police say a missing 30-year-old woman may be in danger.
Armorel native Marybeth Byrd continues to wow America on “The Voice.”
A third suspect wanted in connection with a Jonesboro murder is now in police custody.
Paragould police are investigating an alleged robbery at a local bank.
