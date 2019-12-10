Drinkwitz to take position as Mizzou’s head football coach

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - A new coach has been named for the University of Missouri football team.
The Mizzou Tigers will be led by Eliah Drinkwitz, according to university officials.
He will be the 33rd coach for the university.
“I’m excited for the opportunity of a lifetime to be the head football coach at Missouri. This is a special place with special people. I know this is the Show-Me State, and I’m fired up to show this state what our football program is going to be all about. My wife, Lindsey, and our four girls are excited to join the Columbia community and be a part of Mizzou.”
Drinkwitz led Appalachian State to a 12-1 record and Sun Belt Conference Championship this season.
The 36-year old Drinkwitz will replace Barry Odom as the next Tigers coach.
