Driver dies in semi tractor trailer crash on I-55 in Scott Co., Mo.
A deadly crash, involving a semi tractor-trailer blocked one lane of I-55 in Scott County, Mo. (Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Marsha Heller | December 9, 2019 at 7:17 AM CST - Updated December 10 at 5:53 AM

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person died in a semi tractor trailer crash on Interstate 55.

This was at the 88.8 mile marker of northbound I-55, near the Scott City ext.

According to the preliminary crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 5:08 a.m. on Monday, December 9, a 2016 Freightliner ran off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail, bridge railing and ran off an embankment.

The 49-year-old driver, Robert Law, from New Madrid, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 5:40 p.m. on Monday, all officers cleared the scene, according to highway patrol, but one lane was still closed by the Missouri Department of Transportation until a wrecker service is finished cleaning up the scene.

