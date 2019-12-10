Finance committee to discuss cost of living raises, committees for shooting complex and surveillance equipment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When the Jonesboro Finance and Administration Committee meets Tuesday, the cost of living wage increases will be on the agenda.
The committee will decide whether to send a 2% cost of living increase for the mayor, city clerk, city attorney, and city council members.
The text in the ordinance said the money needed for the increase is allocated in the 2020 budget.
If passed in committee, it will go before the full city council for a vote.
The committee will also discuss whether to recommend the council create two new committees, the Jonesboro Public Safety Surveillance Equipment committee, and the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex committee.
The committees would be used to develop, promote, and raise money for the projects.
