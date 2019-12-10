Gr8 Job! Girl donates non-perishable food items to Blessing Box

WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) -Instead of wanting presents for her birthday, one five-year-old girl asked for “blessings” and donated them to blessing boxes in Cross County.
According to Liz Ramsey, president of the Junior Auxiliary of Cross County, Emery Claire requested several non-perishable food items for the Junior Auxiliary of Cross County blessing boxes.
There are two boxes in the county.
Her mother, also a Junior Auxiliary member, took Emery with her to complete her community service hours and Emery enjoyed the experience.
The blessing boxes are also used for books, job applications, bible scriptures, etc.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.