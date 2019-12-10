Griz win with Ja back in the lineup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ja Morant returns to the Memphis Grizzlies lineup after missing four games due to back spasms.
He shows no ill-effects at the Golden State Warriors, dazzling and mesmerizing the crowd at the new $1.4 billion Chase Center Arena in Downtown San Francisco.
Morant with 26 points, including 13 in the 4th quarter on 50 percent shooting, to go along with seven assists.
Dillon Brooks had 17, Jeran Jackson, Jr. had 16.
Grayson Allen off the bench with a season high 15 before turning an ankle in the 3rd quarter. Jonas Valanciunas adds a double double 11 points and 10 boards.
Grizzlies beat the Warriors 110-102. Memphis stays on the road to Phoenix Wednesday Night.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.