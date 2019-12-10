Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS CONGRESSMAN-RESIDENCE
Kansas GOP lawmaker facing probe changes voter registration
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas congressman being investigated for registering to vote at a UPS store has changed his registratration to list a Topeka apartment complex as his residence. Republican Rep. Steve Watkins is still listing the UPS store in southwest Topeka as his mailing address after naming an apartment complex about 2 miles to the north as his residence in a new registration form dated Friday. The local sheriff's department is investigating whether Watkins broke state election laws by listing the UPS store as his residence in late August. A Watkins spokesman has said listing the UPS store as his residence was a mistake.
RESEARCHER CHARGED
University of Kansas researcher charged with theft
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A University of Kansas researcher is charged with receiving illegal discounts and not paying sales taxes. The Kansas Attorney General's office says 37-year-old Liuqi Gu, of Lawrence, was charged Thursday with four felonies and two misdemeanors. Prosecutors allege he claimed purchases he made from Thermo-Fisher Scientific were for the university so he could receive discounts. He also allegedly used confidential information from the university to avoid paying thousands of dollars in sales taxes.
CHILD KILLED-SENTENCE
Kansas man who wanted son to be tough sentenced in his death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A 29-year-old Wichita man who said he wanted his 6-month-old son to be tough has been sentenced to nearly 39 years in prison in the boy’s death. Dorl Gwyn was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in the April 2018 death of Jazz Gwyn at their home in Wichita. KAKE-TV reports Dori Gwyn told police he was shadowboxing with his son because he wanted to make him a tough kid.
LOBBYIST DONATIONS-LAWMAKERS
Kansas lawmakers seeking federal offices free to raise money
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers who are running for federal office are free to accept campaign contributions from lobbyists despite a state rule limiting such contributions during the legislative session. The state limit doesn't apply to federal elections. So state Senate President Susan Wagle, Sen. Barbara Bollier and state Rep. Troy Waymaster are all free to raise money for their Congressional campaigns. Wagle, a Republican, and Bollier, a Democrat, are both running for U.S. Senate. Waymaster is a Republican running for Congress, Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley, a Topeka Democrat, said the lawmakers running for federal office should voluntarily refrain from raising lobbyist cash during the session.
VAPING LAWSUIT-LAWRENCE
Lawrence district considers suing e-cigarette maker Juul
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Another Kansas school district is considering suing a leading e-cigarette maker. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the school board will consider Monday whether to join legal action against Juul. The potential litigation would seek to recoup money the district says it has spent on education, enforcement and monitoring to minimize vaping. Several other districts in the Kansas City area already have sued. The lawsuits argue Juul’s marketing has targeted teenagers who are not legally allowed to use tobacco products. Juul has said it doesn't market to youth and its products are meant to be an alternative to smoking.
LAWRENCE-FREE BUS FARES PROPOSAL
Some Lawrence officials say bus service should be free
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Some Lawrence leaders say the city should consider eliminating bus fares in the wake of a drop in ridership. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that annual ridership dropped from 3.13 million trips in 2017 to 2.97 million in 2018, or by about 5.3%. Ridership is on pace to drop another 5.6% from 2018 to 2019. That amounts to about 1,000 fewer trips for every day the bus operates. The city and the University of Kansas coordinate their bus service.
INMATE DEATH
Kansas inmate in prison since 1994 has died in custody
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — A 44-year-old man who has been in prison for murder since 1994 was found dead Saturday inside the Lansing Correctional Facility. The Kansas Department of Corrections said the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Joshua Kaiser. Kaiser was paroled last year for a 1993 carjacking and killing in Topeka, but was still serving a sentence for another crime. He was expected to be released in 2021. Kaiser and another man robbed 33-year-old Tim Riley of his car, forced him into the trunk at gunpoint. They then drove him to another area, where he was fatally shot,
SHERIFF'S DEPUTY ARRESTED
Kansas sheriff's deputy accused of stalking co-worker
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office jail deputy has been arrested after being accused of stalking a co-worker. The sheriff’s office says in a news release that Shawn McGonnigil was arrested Friday and has been placed on administrative leave. He has been with the department for about six years. The release did not offer details about who McGonnigil is accused of stalking or how he reportedly did so. The sheriff’s office says its Professional Standards Unit is also investigating the allegations against McGonnigil. A phone number for McGonnigil could not be found Saturday.