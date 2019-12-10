Leachville proposes possible, new city sales tax

LEACHVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A small Mississippi County town is looking to propose a new city sales tax sale and there are some mixed reactions from residents.
Leachville Mayor Rodney Robertson has been discussing the proposal of the one-cent tax, which will be split three ways.
A half-cent may go towards water and sewer, a quarter of a cent to the Leachville Fire Department, and another quarter of a cent to the Leachville Police Department.
Robertson said the city’s biggest need is a new fire truck, which was last received in 2009. They are also in the works of renovating the sewer plant.
While some community members said they hope the penny-proposal passes, one elderly resident, born and raised in the small town, does not agree with the proposal and calls it a waste.
“I think we have too many taxes already," Day Luttrell said. "It seems like 50% of what we make goes into tax. So I really don’t think Leachville will use that one cent.”
If approved, this will be the first-ever city sales tax in Leachville.
Mayor Robertson plans to hold two public meetings within the next couple of weeks for the community’s input.
The next city council meeting, to continue the topic, is set for December 16.
