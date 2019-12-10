Local artist holds toy drive to raise money, collect toys for Christmas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Several music artists gathered Monday night at the Gonzo's Event Center at Shop Local Park to help children get the Christmas they deserve.
Local artist and former NBC’s The Voice contestant Cory Jackson & his band held their Cory’s Country Christmas Toy Drive, with Santa and Mrs. Claus even making an appearance.
Kids were able to visit Santa and have their picture taken with him.
A $20 donation or a new toy with a $20 value (or higher) allowed guests to listen to several Christmas classics.
Jackson said it’s important for him to help give kids in Northeast Arkansas the Christmas they deserve.
“When I can do something for them and put a smile on their face and get them a toy they really want for Christmas, that means everything to me,” Jackson said. “I’ve been very blessed to have toys under the Christmas tree every year and I know that everyone hasn’t had that opportunity and I want to make sure that it happens for all the kids here in this community.”
All the proceeds from the show will go Paragould Children’s Home and the Walnut Ridge Children’s Shelter.
