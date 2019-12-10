$103 Million surgical tower to open

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve had your eyes in the skies in Downtown Jonesboro, you’ve surely seen St. Bernards Medical Center’s surgical tower being built.
This week, the tower will open for patients and physicians with state of the art technology inside the new addition.
The $103 million project has a total of 46 ICUs and 14 operating rooms.
A new feature the ICUs will offer is the ability for a physician-approved, family member to stay overnight with the patient.
Senior Vice President for Administrative Services Kevin Hodges said this tower is great for the communities they serve.
“This facility will be able to take care of a lot of people in Northeast Arkansas and Southeast Missouri,” Hodges said. “We’ll save a lot of lives and we’ll provide a lot of care.”
The public is invited to attend a ribbon-cutting Tuesday at 10 a.m.
