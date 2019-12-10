New Razorback head coach Sam Pittman visited Jonesboro’s Jashaud Stewart

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - New Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman is already on the road visiting 2020 commits and recruits.
His first stop Monday night was to see Jonesboro standout Jashaud Stewart. Stewart had triple digit tackles in 2019 en route to earning All-State honors for the 2nd straight season. Along with Pittman, new offensive line coach Brad Davis and defensive line coach Steve Caldwell made the trip to see Stewart.
Jashaud committed to Arkansas in March. He’ll put pen to paper and make it official on December 18th.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.