Northeast Arkansas Humane Society receives donation from Arvest Foundation

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Northeast Humane Society received a generous donation from the Arvest Foundation Monday.
According to a news release, NEAHS received a $5,000 donation, which will help the shelter with a wide variety of projects.
The donation also assists the shelter in their mission to place abandoned pets into homes, along with the care and shelter of animals, spay and neutering services, lost and found services, pet adoption and general community outreach services.
“NEAHS serves both the animals in its shelter and the people in this community,” said Kevin Hufstedler, market president of Arvest Bank in Northeast Arkansas. “We are thrilled to be able to give to this organization and impact their cause in a positive way.
