One dead, multiple people injured following weekend crash in Cross County

By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 9, 2019 at 7:31 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 7:31 PM

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died and several others hurt following a two-car crash in Cross County.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, it happened Highway 1 shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.

According to the report, a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling north when the driver entered into a work zone.

The vehicle then drove off the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross into the southbound lanes and hit a second vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Frontier.

According to the report, a minor died and five other people suffered injuries as a result of the crash.

Weather conditions were foggy at the time of the crash.

