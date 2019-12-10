One dead, multiple people injured following weekend crash in Cross County

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - One person died and several others hurt following a two-car crash in Cross County.
According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, it happened Highway 1 shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday.
According to the report, a 2003 Toyota Sequoia was traveling north when the driver entered into a work zone.
The vehicle then drove off the roadway and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross into the southbound lanes and hit a second vehicle, a 2018 Nissan Frontier.
According to the report, a minor died and five other people suffered injuries as a result of the crash.
Weather conditions were foggy at the time of the crash.
