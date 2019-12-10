Paragould police investigating apparent bank robbery at First National Bank branch

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police are investigating an apparent bank robbery at a branch of First National Bank.
Paragould Police Captain Brad Snyder said officers responded to the bank at the corner of Reynolds Road and W. Kingshighway around 5 p.m. Monday.
Snyder said a man walked into the bank, said he had a weapon, and demanded money.
The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.
Nobody is in custody and police have not released a description of the suspect.
Patrol officers, the street crimes unit, and the criminal division are investigating the robbery.
Region 8 News will have more when details are made available.
