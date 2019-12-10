Paragould police investigating apparent bank robbery at First National Bank branch

Paragould police are investigating a bank robbery at a branch of First National Bank (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 9, 2019 at 6:10 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 6:27 PM

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police are investigating an apparent bank robbery at a branch of First National Bank.

Paragould Police Captain Brad Snyder said officers responded to the bank at the corner of Reynolds Road and W. Kingshighway around 5 p.m. Monday.

Snyder said a man walked into the bank, said he had a weapon, and demanded money.

The man left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

Nobody is in custody and police have not released a description of the suspect.

Patrol officers, the street crimes unit, and the criminal division are investigating the robbery.

