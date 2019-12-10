Traffic Alert: “Serious crash with injuries’ blocking Highland Drive

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple police and rescue workers have been called to a serious crash on East Highland Drive.
The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Highland and Nestle Way, according to Jeff Presley, Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 director.
Presley described the crash as “serious with injuries.”
Three wreckers have been called to the scene, and police are directing traffic.
The crash blocked all eastbound lanes of Highland. Presley said motorists should “expect major traffic delays.”
