Angel Tree project extended after being short on donations, gifts

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) -Hundreds of children in need will be left without a Christmas present this holiday season in a Mississippi County community, and a local non-profit needs your help to change that.
The Junior Auxiliary of Osceola is hosting an Angel Tree project to help children in the area who will have a small Christmas or no Christmas at all.
Nearly 160 paper angels were returned back to the organization without gifts or donations. Now they are turning to the community for help, as the few received gifts will be handed out at a Pancakes with Santa event soon.
Children ages 0-18 are asking for things such as a ball, doll, or a pair of shoes.
Tabitha Lambert, the non-profit’s Vice President, said many of the kids know about the project and look forward to getting something.
“If we don’t have any for them, it would be not only heartbreaking for them but heartbreaking for us too," Lambert said.
"We each have a love for our community, want to serve our community, and be able to help. [And] us not being able to do that, it hurts.”
The deadline to turn in donations for the kids was orginally last week, but members are hanging on to hope and extending the deadline until Thurs. Dec. 12
If you are interested in donating, message the Junior Auxiliary of Osceola on their Facebook page for a child’s angel tree assignment, or you can PayPal monetary donations to jaofosceola@gmail.com.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.