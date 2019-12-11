7-2 Arkansas State men’s basketball has Wednesday matchup at Missouri State

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
A-State closes out the non-conference road schedule with a 7:00 p.m. matchup at Missouri State Wednesday on ESPN+. The broadcast can be heard across the EAB/Red Wolves Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College and flagship station 107.9 KFIN.
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,214-1,169 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. Five different players have led the Red Wolves in scoring this season. Canberk Kus is one of four Division I players (as of Dec. 9) to average at least 12.5 points (12.6), 5.5 rebounds (5.8), 2.0 assists (2.1), 1.5 steals (1.7) and 1.0 blocks (1.0) per game
Three players have combined for four double-doubles this season after four players combined for a total of eight double-doubles last season. A-State is 6-0 this season and is 28-4 under head coach Mike Balado, when scoring 65 points before its opponent
Caleb Fields is one of three Division I freshmen (as of Dec. 9) to average at least 13.0 points (13.1), 3.0 rebounds (3.0), 3.0 assists (3.8) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.5) turnovers per game (22 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season). A-State is 7-0 when shooting 40 percent or better and 7-0 when scoring 65 or more points this season.
