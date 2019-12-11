7-2 Arkansas State men’s basketball has Wednesday matchup at Missouri State

Caleb Fields is one of three Division I freshmen (as of Dec. 9) to average at least 13.0 points (13.1), 3.0 rebounds (3.0), 3.0 assists (3.8) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.5) turnovers per game (22 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season). A-State is 7-0 when shooting 40 percent or better and 7-0 when scoring 65 or more points this season.