Blytheville police investigating robbery of Kream Kastle restaurant
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 10, 2019 at 9:56 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 9:59 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating an armed robbery at a popular restaurant on Tuesday night.

According to Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, officers responded to the Kream Kastle around 7 p.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery.

Jefferson said one suspect allegedly robbed the restaurant.

Details are limited at this time, but Blytheville police are working to release more information.

