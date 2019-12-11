Blytheville police investigating robbery of Kream Kastle restaurant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating an armed robbery at a popular restaurant on Tuesday night.
According to Assistant Police Chief Ricky Jefferson, officers responded to the Kream Kastle around 7 p.m. Tuesday about an armed robbery.
Jefferson said one suspect allegedly robbed the restaurant.
Details are limited at this time, but Blytheville police are working to release more information.
Once that information is released we will pass it along.
