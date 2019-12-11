City sees 15 cases of car and business vandalism as police investigate

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Paragould Police Department is working to finalize a case on car and business windows being busted out.
A total of 15 cases were reported over a two-night span, with surveillance video being brought forward to speed up the case.
The Paragould Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division has been working hard to close this case quickly.
Captain Brad Snyder with PPD says having extra eyes out can help solve cases faster.
“When you’re policing a city of almost 30,000 people, if you have 30,000 people watching and looking out,” he says. “That just makes it so much better for them and us.”
Snyder did say there are ways you can help protect your property.
He suggests people to park as far away from the road as possible, keep an eye on your neighborhood and check home security video often.
He says you also know your neighborhood better than anyone else.
You can report a crime in Paragould by calling 870-236-7621.
