Ecstasy in shoe of child leads to woman’s arrest
Mary Elizabeth Lunnie was arrested Dec. 10 by Arkansas State University police after someone reportedly found ecstasy inside the shoe of a 14-month-old child. (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | December 11, 2019 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 4:20 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The discovery of an illegal drug inside the shoe of a toddler has a Craighead County woman facing at least five charges, according to police.

Mary Elizabeth Lunnie, 32, Jonesboro was arrested Dec. 10 after Arkansas State University police got a call to go to the 500 block of Robinson Street due to a suspicious bag being found.

Authorities said in a probable cause affidavit that officers were handed a small, clear plastic bag that had been found in the shoe of the 14-month-old toddler.

“A statement provided by a worker at that location stated the victim had been wearing the shoe when she removed it and located the baggie that contained an unknown substance,” A-State police said in a probable cause affidavit.

The substance in the bag tested positive for ecstasy, police said.

A-State police and the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit later went to Lunnie’s residence after getting a search warrant.

Police found a pill bottle with 33 ecstasy pills, a loaded Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 pistol, a set of digital scales, a marijuana grinder and a homemade marijuana pipe made out of an empty coconut, the affidavit noted.

Lunnie was arrested on suspicion of endanger welfare of a minor-1st degree, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A $125,000 bond was set for Lunnie, who will be arraigned Jan. 31 in circuit court.

