Ecstasy in shoe of child leads to woman’s arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The discovery of an illegal drug inside the shoe of a toddler has a Craighead County woman facing at least five charges, according to police.
Mary Elizabeth Lunnie, 32, Jonesboro was arrested Dec. 10 after Arkansas State University police got a call to go to the 500 block of Robinson Street due to a suspicious bag being found.
Authorities said in a probable cause affidavit that officers were handed a small, clear plastic bag that had been found in the shoe of the 14-month-old toddler.
“A statement provided by a worker at that location stated the victim had been wearing the shoe when she removed it and located the baggie that contained an unknown substance,” A-State police said in a probable cause affidavit.
The substance in the bag tested positive for ecstasy, police said.
A-State police and the Jonesboro Police Department Street Crimes Unit later went to Lunnie’s residence after getting a search warrant.
Police found a pill bottle with 33 ecstasy pills, a loaded Smith and Wesson Bodyguard .380 pistol, a set of digital scales, a marijuana grinder and a homemade marijuana pipe made out of an empty coconut, the affidavit noted.
Lunnie was arrested on suspicion of endanger welfare of a minor-1st degree, possession of schedule I or II not meth or cocaine, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $125,000 bond was set for Lunnie, who will be arraigned Jan. 31 in circuit court.
