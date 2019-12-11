Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devon Dotson had 22 points along with nine assists to help No. 2 Kansas to an easy 95-68 win over Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Ochai Agbaji also had 22 points while Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 17 rebounds for the Jayhawks, who ran their home win streak to 26 games. They used a 40-12 run to start the game and basically put it away. Darius Roy led the Panthers with 25 points while leading scorer Te'Jon Lucas was held to just 11.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Eichel scored two goals to extend his NHL-leading point streak to 14 games, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Tuesday night. Sam Reinhart, Johan Larsson and Zemgus Girgensons each had a goal and an assist as the Sabres won their second straight. Linus Ullmark made 28 saves. Troy Brouwer and Alex Pietrangelo had goals for the Blues, who have lost three in a row following a four-game winning streak. Jake Allen stopped 28 shots.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — New Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is expressing confidence. At his introductory news conference, he predicted the Tigers would eventually win the SEC East and a bowl game. Drinkwitz was hired to replace Barry Odom, the former Missouri player whose program had slipped into mediocrity. Drinkwitz is coming off a 12-1 season at Appalachian State that included wins over North Carolina and South Carolina and a victory over Louisiana-Lafayette in the Sun Belt title game. He also has just one year of head-coaching experience.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The offensive-minded Kansas City Chiefs leaned on their rapidly improving defense to beat the New England Patriots on Sunday. They held Tom Brady to 169 yards passing and the Patriots to 278 yards. They also made the crucial fourth-down stop as the Patriots were trying for the tying touchdown in the closing seconds, something they failed to do during last year's AFC title game loss at Arrowhead Stadium. The result was clinching a fourth straight AFC West title and keeping alive their hopes for a first-round playoff bye.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City fulfilled its need for an elite striker by swinging a deal with Mexican club C.D. Guadalujara for Alan Pulido. He signed a four-year contract with the Major League Soccer club after it paid a club-record transfer fee. Sporting KC failed to make the playoffs last season for the first time in nearly a decade, and has spent the offseason overhauling its roster. The 28-year-old Pulido represents the biggest acquisition yet.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Major League Baseball plans to hold its amateur draft in Omaha, Nebraska, ahead of the College World Series, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The draft will be held from June 10-12, and the College World Series is slated to start June 13. Baseball's draft was long held by conference call at the commissioner's office in New York. It was moved to Lake Buena Vista, Florida, for 2007 and 2008. Since 2009 the first round has been held at MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey.
UNDATED (AP) — LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is a unanimous selection as the offensive player of the year on The Associated Press All-Southeastern Conference football team. The top-ranked Tigers also have the SEC’s coach of the year in Ed Orgeron and the newcomer of the year in freshman cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. The SEC defensive player of the year is Auburn tackle Derrick Brown. A 28-member media panel made the all-SEC selections. LSU beat No. 5 Georgia 37-10 in the SEC championship game Saturday in Atlanta and has earned the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ted Simmons can thank WAR, on-base percentage and other modern measures of baseball players for helping him reach the Hall of Fame 31 years after he retired. The eight-time All-Star catcher was elected to the Hall of Fame by a veterans committee after falling one vote short two years ago. Simmons received 13 of 16 votes when the modern era committee gathered ahead of the winter meetings. Also elected was former players union chief Marvin Miller. Simmons was primarily a catcher in a 21-year big league career spent with St. Louis, Milwaukee and Atlanta.