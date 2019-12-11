Highway 139 bridge in Clay County closed

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - State highway officials are asking travelers to avoid a bridge in Clay County due to structural deficiencies.
According to a report from ArDOT, the Highway 139 bridge, southeast of Rector, is closed.
No thru traffic is allowed at the bridge location and officials ask people to use Highway 119, Highway 49 and Highway 90 as a possible detour in the area.
According to District Engineer Brad Smithee with ArDOT, it was not known how long the repairs would take.
