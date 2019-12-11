K9 Gabo & handler voted “Officers of the Year” award

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -One year after surviving a shooting during a standoff at an apartment complex, K9 Gabo and his handler Erik Johnson received a prominent, local award Tuesday.
The duo received the “Officers of the Year” award presented by the Crimestoppers of Jonesboro Board.
According to a Jonesboro Police Department Facebook post, the board surprised the two with the award during the area-wide K9 bi-monthly training.
After two months of rehab, Gabo and Johnson returned to service on Feb. 12.
After the incident, Johnson has worked with numerous law enforcement agencies to promote K9 bullet & stab-proof vests and help ensure all K9 officers receive a vest for duty.
