“Light Up Their Hearts” honors foster mother

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro Radio Group and the Grounds Crew, LLC are back at it again. For the second year in a row, they have surprised one family with a holiday-decorated home.
It’s all a part of their “Light Up Their Hearts” campaign and Tuesday a Paragould woman was honored.
Over 50 people were nominated, but something special stuck out about Lillian Finley.
“I think she deserves it. I’m just happy I could do it for her,” Finley’s mom, Diane Wyman said.
Wyman wrote in a special letter to the Jonesboro Radio Group about Finley, a woman who has fostered over 200 children in the last four years.
Many gathered to surprise that same woman who is used to giving the gift of love and hope.
“Nothing else can measure up to this. She’s a good girl with a big heart,” Wyman said.
While out for a day of shopping but really a way to get her out of the house, the Grounds Crew came and decorated her house with lights and ribbons.
And when she arrived, the surprise was revealed.
She said she is truly thankful, thankful for her family and friends. And although her house is now lit, she wanted to also shine a light on her life mission.
“If you have it in your heart or have time to give back, hopefully, we get more foster parents for Region 8,” Finley said.
And as far as being the brightest house on the block now, she has one message to her neighbors.
“They are going to be jealous,” Finley said.
She was also awarded a $500 Visa card from Mattress King to help with the holiday season.
