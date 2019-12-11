Man accused of raping 14-year-old girl

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Independence County man, who has been in trouble more than once with the law, now faces a rape charge.
A probable cause affidavit filed on Monday states Dylan Densmore raped a teen girl around Dec. 2.
Investigators responded that night to the White River Medical Center for a 14-year-old girl that had just been raped.
The victim told investigators that Densmore visited the victim earlier in the day and left.
He then came back around 10:15 p.m. with a milkshake and they talked for some time in his truck.
Then the victim said she began to feel weird and wanted to go back inside but he prevented her from getting out two times by grabbing her hair.
The victim believes the Oreo milkshake was spiked with alcohol and drugs.
Densmore drove away from the home, began choking her and forced himself onto the victim.
The affidavit states Densmore didn't stop the crime until the victim's stepmother sent a Snapchat message to bring her back or charges would be pressed.
He drove the victim back towards the home but kicked her out before they arrived.
She walked the rest of the way home.
Three days later, deputies spent an afternoon searching his vehicle and found a Sonic receipt for a milkshake the day of the incident around the time the alleged act happened.
That's why they issued a warrant for his arrest.
The Independence County Sheriff's Office said his bond was revoked and he's also been charged as a habitual offender.
Our records indicate he was arrested in April this year for videotaping 2 teens having sex and then posting it on social media.
Then last year, Region 8 News reported that Densmore brought a shotgun to Southside Schools
